Waycross Partners LLC Invests $290,000 in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $17,302,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $10,681,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.77. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

