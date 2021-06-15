Waycross Partners LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $172,032,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,688,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Shares of ULTA opened at $336.79 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,170 shares of company stock worth $284,391,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

