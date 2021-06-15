Waycross Partners LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 157.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for 1.3% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $254,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 17.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,526,000 after buying an additional 78,005 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 53.5% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 634,558 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,746,000 after buying an additional 221,239 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $2,456,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

