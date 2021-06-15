wave edu coin Price Tops $0.0011 (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One wave edu coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded up 234.1% against the U.S. dollar. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $157,521.38 and approximately $6,743.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00061121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00157533 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00183696 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.54 or 0.01031694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,149.74 or 1.00164673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

wave edu coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

