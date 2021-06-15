Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth about $4,141,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 4.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 324.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Flex by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,562,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,604,000 after buying an additional 67,979 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.13. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cross Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 9,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $170,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $123,070.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,030 shares of company stock worth $1,604,516. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

