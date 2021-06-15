Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80.

