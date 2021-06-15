Waters (NYSE:WAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $338.88

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $338.88 and last traded at $338.88, with a volume of 71 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAT. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

Get Waters alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.12.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 30.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 7.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.