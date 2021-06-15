Waterdrop (WDH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Waterdrop stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Waterdrop has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

WDH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

