WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Update

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the May 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WANdisco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:WANSF opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. WANdisco has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $8.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

