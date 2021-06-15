Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001946 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $132.38 million and $2.50 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00036651 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00226765 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00033380 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010102 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.52 or 0.03862539 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

