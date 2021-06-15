Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 656,753 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 656,753 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 2.20% of Semtech worth $98,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $54,379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Semtech by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,419,000 after buying an additional 462,314 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Semtech by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after buying an additional 294,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Semtech by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after buying an additional 186,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Semtech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after buying an additional 108,679 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

