Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $117.92 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,715 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $117,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 66,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

TXN opened at $190.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $175.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

