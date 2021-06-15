Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $104.39 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,062 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $104,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Citigroup by 545.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

