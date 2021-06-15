Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Buys 164,422 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,422 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $136,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,745,448,000 after buying an additional 49,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,102,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 849.3% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,874,000 after buying an additional 817,452 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,576,000 after buying an additional 71,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Seagen by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $156.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,703 shares of company stock worth $11,935,396. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.