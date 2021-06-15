Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires 84,859 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,859 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $144,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $233.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.50 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.88.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 26,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $5,125,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,433 shares of company stock worth $69,647,641 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.