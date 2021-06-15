Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WKCMF. Barclays upgraded Wacker Chemie to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of WKCMF remained flat at $$166.75 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $66.45 and a 52 week high of $175.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.57.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

