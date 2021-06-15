Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Wabash National by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Wabash National stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $828.91 million, a P/E ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

