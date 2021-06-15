W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Shares of WRB traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.03. 20,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,938. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

