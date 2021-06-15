Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the May 13th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VWAGY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. 244,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,981. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $180.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.64 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

