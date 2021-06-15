Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the May 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of VDMCY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,387. Vodacom Group has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $10.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.09.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited, a unified communications provider, provides mobile voice, messaging, data, financial, and converged services to the consumer, business, and enterprise customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers contract or prepaid voice, messaging, and data services, as well as handsets.

