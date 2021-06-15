Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the May 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of VDMCY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,387. Vodacom Group has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $10.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.09.
Vodacom Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.