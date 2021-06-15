VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.620-1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.880-6.880 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.57.

NYSE:VMW traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,657. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

