Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Vivint Smart Home worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth $197,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 68.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

VVNT stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.17. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

