Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $812.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to report sales of $812.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $815.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $810.00 million. Vishay Intertechnology posted sales of $581.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

VSH traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. 7,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,548. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

