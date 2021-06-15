Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Visa were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.85. 113,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,571,731. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $455.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

