Virtue Poker Market Cap Reaches $3.89 Million (VPP)

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtue Poker has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $104,827.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00152693 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00181217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.71 or 0.00966095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,077.32 or 0.99607045 BTC.

Virtue Poker Coin Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

