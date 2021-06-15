Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Up 56.6% in May

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the May 13th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Vinci alerts:

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. Vinci has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.