Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.18

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 39162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday. Grupo Santander raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Vinci alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.