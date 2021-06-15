VINchain (VIN) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $240,089.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00062663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.64 or 0.00778972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00084653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.36 or 0.07856590 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

