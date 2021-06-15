Vid Hits Market Capitalization of $910,235.42 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 35% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vid has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Vid has a total market cap of $910,235.42 and approximately $104.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00061646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00022264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.00774769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00084107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00042852 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,724,512 coins. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

