Victrex (LON:VCT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,576 ($33.66). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 2,516 ($32.87), with a volume of 64,774 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VCT shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Numis Securities raised Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,105 ($27.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,400.56. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Victrex’s payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

In related news, insider Martin Court bought 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39).

Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

