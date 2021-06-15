VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
CSF opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.076 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
