VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CSF opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.076 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 42,024 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $1,529,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.

