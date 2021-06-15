VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

VICI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.78.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Capital International Investors grew its position in VICI Properties by 187.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 226.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,413,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,532 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.