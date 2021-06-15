VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,605 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VICI Properties worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 95,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

