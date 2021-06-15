Viacoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $228,145.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $15.44 million and $228,145.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001668 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.63 or 0.00434786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000528 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,420 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

