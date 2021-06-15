Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Cut to $205.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.59.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $194.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $192.63 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after acquiring an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.