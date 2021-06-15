Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verra Mobility from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.62 on Friday. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,710,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 118,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

