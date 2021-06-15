Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 26,964 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 3.7% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 52,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 118,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,778,211. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

