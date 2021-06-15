Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.77

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.77 and last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 3213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Veritex alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,806.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,050 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.