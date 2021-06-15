Vaxcyte (PCVX) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) is one of 199 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vaxcyte to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vaxcyte and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vaxcyte Competitors 1116 4442 9797 185 2.58

Vaxcyte presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.97%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.31%. Given Vaxcyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -23.46% -20.89% Vaxcyte Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaxcyte and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A -$89.22 million -7.61 Vaxcyte Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 22.52

Vaxcyte’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vaxcyte beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

