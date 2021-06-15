Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.15 and last traded at $57.16. 2,256,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,994,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

