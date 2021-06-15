Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.73% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $23,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

IVOO stock opened at $184.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $115.15 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.25.

