Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the May 13th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,731,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

