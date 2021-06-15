Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Up 139.9% in May

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 139.9% from the May 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $149.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $152.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

