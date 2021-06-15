Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $23,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW opened at $186.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $114.19 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.08.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

