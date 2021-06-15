Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,348 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 1.52% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $82,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

