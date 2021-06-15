Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30.

