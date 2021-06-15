Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 93,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,441,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $1,043,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $306.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $188.93 and a 12 month high of $316.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

