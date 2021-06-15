Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 12,471 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,471 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 41,848 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SWBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

