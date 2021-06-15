Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,378,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,477,000 after acquiring an additional 311,894 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,597,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 601,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -95.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEP. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

