Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

NYSE:UTZ opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTZ. Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.